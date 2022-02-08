Feb. 8 Face of the Day: Coach Fox

Coach Fox is here to remind area animal lovers that time is running out to sign up for Midlands Humane Society’s annual Wag-A-Gram Valentine’s Day fundraiser. Coach Fox is a 1-year-old male border collie mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. Shelter staff members say he is a loving little guy who is ready for couch cuddles and playtime in the yard. His adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

Midlands is currently gearing up for the annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser. Area romantics can surprise their loved ones with office or home visits by an ambassador dog from the shelter. The cost is $45 and includes a Valentine’s note, a long stem red rose and cookie. For $15 more, a stuffed plush dog toy will be added to the order. Visit weblink.donorperfect.com/wagagrams2022 to register online or visit the shelter in-person to reserve a spot for a Wag-A-Gram.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer