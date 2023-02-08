February is National Heart Health Month. For the various and many cardiovascular health providers in our area, it is a month of significant importance and one that is taken seriously.

Marcia Keith M.S. BSRT (R) knows how difficult dealing with cardiovascular disease can be. Service Leader of the Cardiovascular Service Line, she has been serving patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital since 1988.

“As the Cardiovascular Service Leader at Jennie Edmundson, I oversee the Cardiac Catheter Lab, Cardiovascular Diagnostics Center and the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Department,” she said. “The cardiovascular patients are very important to me, and helping to ensure they get appropriate care is essential. Dance to the Beat is a way to help ensure that our cardiovascular patients have the resources to access this care.”

Dance to the Beat is an annual fundraising event hosted by the Heart Care Center at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Funds raised benefit patients at Jennie Edmundson by helping them meet some of their financial and medical needs while going through diagnosis and treatment.

When asked of her connection to the Dance to the Beat event, Keith explained, “I serve on the Dance to the Beat committee and have helped support the Foundation staff in helping to secure sponsorships as well as marketing the event. I have an amazing team of professionals caring for our cardiovascular patients, and I am more than proud of the work they do for our patients EVERY single day.”

This year’s Dance to the Beat event will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, Council Bluffs. To purchase your $30 Dance to the Beat ticket or to learn more, contact the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at jehfoundation.org or by calling 712-396-6040.