Feb. 9 Face of the Day: Erin McKee

Erin McKee is the executive assistant to the president and board secretary at Iowa Western Community College. She has been a member of the Rotary Club of Council Bluffs Centennial since February of 2017.

McKee currently serves as the public image chair for her club. In this role she is responsible for designing imagery for club activities and events, updating the club’s website and managing the club’s social media content and presence to increase Rotary’s awareness in the community. She enjoys this role because it allows her to be creative while promoting the amazing things Rotarians do in our community and events, like the Rotary Souper Bowl Food Drive.

“Food insecurity and hunger are so prevalent in our world today. The Rotary Souper Bowl Food Drive is a great way for us to not only collect food for the Council Bluffs Pantry Association, but to raise awareness and encourage others in our community to help,” McKee said.

McKee also serves as the co-chair for the Rotary 5th Grade Career Fair. On March 22 all fifth-grade students in Council Bluffs will come to the campus of Iowa Western to learn about a variety of career paths, and start creating excitement about planning for their future.

A Council Bluffs native and graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, she has a degree in journalism. McKee and her husband, Kyle, have two daughters, Gwen, 3, and Margaret, 8 months, and a boxer named Annie.

Erin McKee enjoys being active in the community and has volunteered with the Midlands Humane Society, is a graduate of Leadership Council Bluffs Class 28, is a member of Impact CB and serves on the planning committee for the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Women Inspiring Women group.

The club’s annual Souper Bowl Food Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Council Bluffs Hy-Vee locations on Madison Avenue and West Broadway. Volunteers will collect money and nonperishable food items for for the Council Bluffs Pantry Association.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Council Bluffs Centennial go to cbcentennialrotaryclub.org/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/CBCentennialRotaryClub.