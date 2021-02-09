Feb. 9 Face of the Day: Sam Hovey

Sam Hovey appreciates the glamorous things in life. Sam, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he’s currently a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School.

He attended St. Albert Catholic Schools as a first- and second-grader, but then transferred to the Council Bluffs Community School Distirct and he’s been there ever since. Hovey attended College View Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L.

Sam is an avid writer, and he joined the school newspaper this year to hone his skills and publish some work. Sam writes about a number of subjects ranging from school-related topics to popular culture or local events. He’s currently working on a Super Bowl recap for the next edition.

When it comes to culture, Samis passionate about the fashion industry. He recently wrote about the designer clothing on display at the inauguration of President Joe Biden last month. Hovey said he’d love to cover a live fashion show someday. Omaha Fashion Week came to mind, and the fall season is set to kick off in late August.