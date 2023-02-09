Tired of winter? Not into cold, icy, snowy activities or sports? Well, you are in luck. Dance to the Beat, an annual fundraising event sponsored by the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Charitable Foundation, is an excellent way to have some indoor fun while helping new and current Jennie Edmundson cardiac patients meet some of their financial needs during a stressful time in their lives.

Stacey Tams, Senior Director at Methodist Physicians Clinic for the last 16 years, can testify to that.

“My involvement with Dance to the Beat began in the infancy stage of the event,” Tams said. “It’s been incredible watching Dance to the Beat evolve over the last few years, changing venues due to the increased size of the event as well as increased community involvement and participation from different organizations. This is definitely one of my favorite events in our community.”

Married to husband, Ben, for 19 years, Stacey is the proud mom of two busy children. Her son, Jace, is 16 years old and a junior at Treynor High School. Daughter Kate is 10 years old and a fourth grader at Treynor Elementary.

When asked why this event is so important to her, Stacey’s reply was strong and heartfelt.

“Dance to the Beat is really important to me for several reasons,” she said. “Helping families affected by cardiovascular disease, working with newly-diagnosed patients and helping current patients navigate through this disease process can be such a financial burden. Our collective goal is to alleviate some of that stress for patients, and Dance to Beat Event funds does just that.

“Money raised from this incredible event gives directly back to the cardiovascular patients at Jennie Edmundson. I hope to see everyone on Feb. 17 for this amazing event as we as a community help to support our Jennie Edmundson patients.”

To purchase your $30 Dance to the Beat ticket or to learn more, contact the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at jehfoundation.org or by calling 712-396-6040.