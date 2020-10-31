Halloween Face of the Day: Elizabeth Talbott-Bohn

Elizabeth Talbott-Bohn loves expressing herself, so Halloween week at Thomas Jefferson High School was right up her alley.
Talbott-Bohn, 15, grew up in Bellevue, Nebraska, but moved to Council Bluffs when she was 10. She attended Lewis Central Middle School, but switched districts and is now a freshman at T.J.
Talbott-Bohn said that between moving to a new school, as well as becoming a part of a new district with all new people around her, the start of her high school career has been “a little nerve-racking.” However, she said she is getting the hang of things and is making new friends.
Thomas Jefferson students got to see a different Talbott-Bohn every day at school this past week — students got a chance to warm up for Halloween by participating in variously-themed costume days. Monday was a scary movie character day, but she missed that one. Tuesday, she juggled fun and learning by dressing as a clown. Wednesday was for witches, and she donned Slytherin house colors as a student from the “Harry Potter” universe.
Talbott-Bohn recently got into the “Harry Potter” franchise and is slowly reading through the book series. She is currently on the fifth installment, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”
Thursday, students wore their costumes reserved for Halloween. She is an anime aficionado, and she dressed as Katsuki Bakugo, one of the main characters in the “My Hero Academia” series. Friday was scary twin day, and Talbott-Bohn and a friend reprised the anime theme with some haunting modifications.
Talbott-Bohn is looking to get more involved outside the classroom during her time as a Yellow Jacket. She is currently a member of the school’s color guard. The girls swim season is nearly over, but she said she is interested in trying out for the Council Bluffs swim team next season. And, of course, she’s interested in joining the T.J. anime club.
Outside the classroom, Talbott-Bohn enjoys reading and drawing. Keeping up with the theme of the season, she is currently reading Stephen King’s “It.” She’s planning on having a laid back Halloween, dressing up and walking around the neighborhood with some friends. Unlike last weekend, the weather should be great for a spooky stroll outdoors.
She may be in a new school, but Talbott-Bohn said she is looking forward to excelling in her studies and meeting new people as her high school career goes on.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!