Halloween Face of the Day: Elizabeth Talbott-Bohn

Elizabeth Talbott-Bohn loves expressing herself, so Halloween week at Thomas Jefferson High School was right up her alley.

Talbott-Bohn, 15, grew up in Bellevue, Nebraska, but moved to Council Bluffs when she was 10. She attended Lewis Central Middle School, but switched districts and is now a freshman at T.J.

Talbott-Bohn said that between moving to a new school, as well as becoming a part of a new district with all new people around her, the start of her high school career has been “a little nerve-racking.” However, she said she is getting the hang of things and is making new friends.

Thomas Jefferson students got to see a different Talbott-Bohn every day at school this past week — students got a chance to warm up for Halloween by participating in variously-themed costume days. Monday was a scary movie character day, but she missed that one. Tuesday, she juggled fun and learning by dressing as a clown. Wednesday was for witches, and she donned Slytherin house colors as a student from the “Harry Potter” universe.

Talbott-Bohn recently got into the “Harry Potter” franchise and is slowly reading through the book series. She is currently on the fifth installment, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”