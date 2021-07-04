Independence Day Face of the Day: Gemmy the dog

Gemmy, you’re a firework.

Gemmy is a 10-month-old female hound mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Staff members describe her as a sweet girl, but a dog who can be shy at first when meeting new people.

She can be a bit jumpy, so it is recommended that she goes to a home with older children. Basic obedience classes would go a long way for this energetic pup.

Her adoption fee is $250, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.

In other shelter news, Midlands is getting ready to open registration for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show fundraiser outside Thunderbowl on Aug. 29. Midlands will also be hosting its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said online registration and invites are now available at bidpal.net/mhsgala2021. Nelson said to check the Midlands Facebook page for more announcements concerning the car show and gala.