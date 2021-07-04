Independence Day Face of the Day: Gemmy the dog

Gemmy, you’re a firework.
Gemmy is a 10-month-old female hound mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Staff members describe her as a sweet girl, but a dog who can be shy at first when meeting new people.
She can be a bit jumpy, so it is recommended that she goes to a home with older children. Basic obedience classes would go a long way for this energetic pup.
Her adoption fee is $250, which includes a microchip, age-appropriate vaccines and altering.
In other shelter news, Midlands is getting ready to open registration for its annual Wags & Wheels Car Show fundraiser outside Thunderbowl on Aug. 29. Midlands will also be hosting its annual fundraising gala in-person later this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held Sept. 17 at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.
Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said online registration and invites are now available at bidpal.net/mhsgala2021. Nelson said to check the Midlands Facebook page for more announcements concerning the car show and gala.
Lastly, as Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa celebrates Independence Day, be sure to keep all pets safe and comfortable as fireworks light up the sky.
More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.
The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.
— Joe Shearer