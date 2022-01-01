Jan. 1 Face of the Day: Allie Reicks

Allie Reicks loves helping give her patients their best smiles on West Broadway.

Reicks, 21, grew up in Carson and attended Riverside High School in neighboring Oakland. She graduated in 2018 and then went to Iowa Western Community College to earn a degree in the school's dental assistant program.

Following college, Reicks applied for and got a position working at Broadway Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, 2612 W. Broadway, where she's been for a year now. She said between the great staff and patients, she's "definitely" enjoyed her time at the practice.

"I really like it here," she said. "I never dread coming into work. I love coming in every day."

Reick keeps busy outside the practice, working at the local Texas Roadhouse, where she was employed during college and helping coach for the Southwest Iowa Third Degree Volleyball Club. She played high school and club volleyball growing up, and she enjoys teaching the next generations of young players.

Reicks said she had a busy Christmas season, and she's ready to ring in the new year. She said she doesn't have any specific goals for 2022, and that she is looking forward to whatever comes her way.

-- Joe Shearer