Jan. 1 Face of the Day: Joe Shearer

Happy new year from Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer!

Hello, once again. I’m continuing my annual tradition of poking my head in on the first day of the new year to offer well wishes to Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and southwest Iowa. The community has always been so welcoming of me, and even after all these years I still enjoy being a part of it and meeting new faces along the way.

It’s hard to believe it’s almost been 10 years since I took a job offer at the paper just weeks before graduating from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in December 2013. I had interned prior to that, so I already had a working relationship with most of the staff. It felt good to be welcomed onto the team full-time. The newsroom isn’t as big as it was back then, but those of us at the desk and out in the field are dedicated to telling as many stories as we can.

I am honored to have been able to chronicle the modern history of Council Bluffs and beyond for so long, and will be honored to continue doing so as long as I can. I cover all types of news and other events with my camera, and almost every day I’ll see something new.

As always, my favorite things is working area sporting events. There are so many great schools, districts and programs across southwest Iowa and I take pride in showcasing the new classes of student-athletes each year. It was nice having a break from games and meets this last week, but I’m eager to get back in action as winter break winds down.

I am blessed to have such a great family, group of friends and community. My 2022 had its share of bumps, but there were many more highs. I hope 2023 treats us all well.

If anything, let’s enjoy this warm January weather while we can. Cheers to you, and I’ll be out and about plenty as the new year rolls on.