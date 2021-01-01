Jan. 1 Face of the Day: Lyle Rodenburg

Lyle Rodenburg is always putting smiles on faces at Bethany Heights.

Rodenburg, who is turning 92 this spring, grew up in the Tri-Center area. He attended Underwood High School, and he graduated in 1946. He married Rosalie Goldapp in 1951, and the two farmed in the Bentley area for many years after. He would later quit farming, but stayed in the agriculture field. He worked as the branch manager at Farm Service Co-op in Neola for 25 years.

Rodenburg was married to Rosalie for nearly 70 years, and she passed away in 2017. They had four kids and were blessed with even more grandchildren, nieces and nephews after. Rodenburg and his wife lived in Neola for much of their relationship, but they had to make a change about five years ago. They were getting older, and he said they wanted to find an assisted living facility that would suit them best for their later years. They ended up at Bethany Heights in Council Bluffs, and he said it was one of the best decisions he could have made.

“Oh, I just love it here,” he said. “I’m in a great place, the best place I can be.”