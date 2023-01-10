Jan. 10 Face of the Day: Chief the dog

Chief is an older dog who wants to make one last Super Bowl run in his own forever home.

Chief is an 11-year-old male Australian shepherd mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say Chief is “an older man who’s looking for someone who can give him some extra attention to make sure he’s living his best life” and that he’s a quiet guy who enjoys taking plenty of naps.

He’s looking for a forever home to spend his golden years in. His adoption fee is $175, which covers a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

The start of 2023 marked the end of Midlands’ annual Bark Friday fundraiser, which started the day after Thanksgiving. This year’s goal was $50,000 and they hit it right at New Year’s Eve. The shelter thanks the local pet loving community for their support once more.

Midlands can have over 150 animals in its kennels at one time, and between medical costs, food, litter, toys and more it adds up. The shelter’s mission is to give homeless animals a second shot at life, and they couldn’t do as much as they do without the community’s support. Be on the lookout for upcoming news, events and specials.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.