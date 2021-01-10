Jan. 10 Face of the Day: Larisa King

Larisa King is dancing her way through the new year.
King, turning 16 next month, is a Council Bluffs native and a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Edison Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J.
She said that although COVID-19 has affected much of her high school career so far, it’s still been a great, new experience.
“It’s been really good,” she said. “I absolutely love being on the dance team. It’s just a whole different family than I’m used to.”
King can be seen center stage at various Yellow Jackets athletics events performing with the Thomas Jefferson dance team. She said her mom was a dancer when she was young and suggested she do the same. King did and fell in love with the art.
Before high school, King put in nine years at A Step Ahead Dance Studio & Gymnastics Center. She said she had to quit so she could focus her time and energy towards the T.J. team.
King was a varsity alternate her freshman year and was promoted to varsity this season.
This weekend, King and the T.J. dancers made an appearance at the Mid-America Center to perform a halftime show during the Yellow Jacket boys’ game against Nebraska City, part of the annual MAC Shootout basketball tournament. She said the team performed the routine they presented at the state dance competition a few months prior.
King said it was exciting performing in an arena-type setting, and it reminded her of the state contest in Des Moines.
Outside of the dance world, King sings in the Thomas Jefferson show choir. She’s gearing up for a competition next weekend in Gretna, Neb.
She’s been singing since kindergarten and has been in show choir since middle school. Her favorite genres to sing are gospel and slowed down pop songs to more emphasize the lyrical content of them.
She has a lot of high school ahead of her, but King has her sights set on education as a career. She said she wants to become an elementary school teacher.
King said she had a fairytale-like want to be a teacher at a young age, but as she grew up she realized she also wanted to be a part of “fixing the school system in America.”
King said spending quality time with friends and a family is important to her, and she wants to do plenty of it in 2021.
She hopes everyone at T.J. and the rest of the community has a great new year.