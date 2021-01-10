Jan. 10 Face of the Day: Larisa King

Larisa King is dancing her way through the new year.

King, turning 16 next month, is a Council Bluffs native and a sophomore at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Edison Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J.

She said that although COVID-19 has affected much of her high school career so far, it’s still been a great, new experience.

“It’s been really good,” she said. “I absolutely love being on the dance team. It’s just a whole different family than I’m used to.”

King can be seen center stage at various Yellow Jackets athletics events performing with the Thomas Jefferson dance team. She said her mom was a dancer when she was young and suggested she do the same. King did and fell in love with the art.

Before high school, King put in nine years at A Step Ahead Dance Studio & Gymnastics Center. She said she had to quit so she could focus her time and energy towards the T.J. team.

King was a varsity alternate her freshman year and was promoted to varsity this season.