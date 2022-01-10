Jan. 11 Face of the Day: Jamison Gruber

Jamison Gruber is leaving it all out on the court during his final season of hoops with his Lynx brothers.

Gruber, 17, is a native of Council Bluffs. He was a student in the Lewis Central Community School District through middle school until transferring to Abraham Lincoln High School to pursue new basketball opportunities. He's been a part of some great AL rosters in his high school career, and the Lynx are currently ranked No. 2 in the state at Class 4A in his senior year. The team's only two losses came at the hands of some of Nebraska's best schools, Bellevue West and Millard North, last week.

Gruber said playing top talents like that will be good for the team's mental toughness and competitiveness later down the stretch. Realizing this is his last season playing basketball at Abraham Lincoln, Gruber said it's been an unbelievable four years.

"It's been really fun," he said. "It's gone by a lot faster than I wanted it to, but I've enjoyed every second of it. I'm just cherishing the moments we have left together as a team, because it's not gonna last forever."

Gruber said the team has really come together, and they're looking forward to a successful postseason run.

"We're having a lot of fun right now," he said. "And right now our goal is a state championship."

Gruber had a nice break from competition this weekend as he took part in the Abraham Lincoln Snow Ball as a member of the winter dance's court on Saturday. His fellow Snow Ball court members were Timothy McCarthy, Josh Dix, Carson Schaa, Terry Larkin, Paige Bracker, Baylie Girres, Emma O'Neal, Emma Lee and Abby Evers. Dix and Bracker were crowned king and queen during the dance.

Gruber said he's grateful to be able to experience moments like these with his friends and peers when so many other events have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years. He said he's making his senior year count.

"I want to cherish all of the moments I have here," he said. "We're getting close to the end here, so I'm not taking anything for granted."

-- Joe Shearer