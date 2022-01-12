Jan. 12 Face of the Day: Graham Capron

The recent warm weather is getting Graham Capron hyped up for camping season this summer.

Capron, 10, is a native of Omaha, but he’s been crossing the Missouri River since preschool to attend Heartland Christian School, where he is currently in the middle of his fourth grade year. He is the son of Melissa and Nate Capron, and his brothers Gabe and Gavin are Heartland Christian first- and seventh-graders, respectively.

Having been part of the Heartland Christian family for all of his schooling, he said it’s been a great experience so far.

“I like all the people here,” he said. “They’re really nice.”

Capron said he is interested in math and science, and he always loves getting his heart pumping during gym class. He’s also involved in a youth basketball league, and he may continue playing after elementary school.

Capron said his family had a nice, peaceful Christmas, but he’s ready for spring and summer to arrive so he can go out camping with his family for another season. He said he loves the outdoors, and he always cherishes family camping trips out to Wahoo, Nebraska, and elsewhere. He loves breaking out the rod and reel for some fishing, and he said he’s always on the lookout for cool new rocks to add to his collection.

The Capron’s family dog, a German shepherd named Ava, also loves joining in on the fun. Capron is looking forward to finishing the school year strong, and then he’s ready for the great outdoors.

— Joe Shearer