Jan. 12 Face of the Day: Hercules

Hercules is a big, strong pup, but he could use a caring owner to help him connect with his softer side.

Hercules is a 1-year-old male Mastiff and Rottweiler mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He arrived at the shelter as a “skinny, terrified” stray. The shelter staff found that food was the way to his heart, and once they calmed him down they found that he is just a puppy in a big dog body.

Staff said that once he’s comfortable, Hercules thinks it’s always play time. He doesn’t know his size or strength, so his future owner should have experience with large breeds and be ready to put in some training so Hercules can reach his full potential.

Hercules can be visited by appointment only, and those who are interested should contact Rachael Wilson, the shelter’s full-time dog trainer, at rwilson@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2265.

His adoption fee is $150, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations.

In other shelter news, a local professional wrestling organization is bringing some mayhem to Omaha this weekend, and their show will help benefit Midlands. Magnum Pro Wrestling is bring its Anniversary X show to the Ramada Inn, 3321 S. 72nd St. in Omaha on Jan. 16.