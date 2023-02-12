Julie Buckelew has been employed with Methodist Health System for over 36 years. Currently she serves at the Methodist Physician’s Clinic as Campus Manager of Cardiology, Pulmonary and Neurology and is also the Chest Pain Coordinator.

Julie has been married to her husband Dan for over 32 years. She has two sons, Mike and Ryan. Mike is married to Carolyn and they live near Iowa City. Her son Ryan lives in Austin, Texas. She also has a golden lab named Jack.

Julie has been involved in Dance to the Beat since it started. She is very active with CAD education in the critical access hospitals, communities and with the EMS. She is passionate about cardiac care and helping others to become knowledgeable about their health and ways to improve their health. She feels that Dance to the Beat is important, because it helps patients obtain funding that may be needed to help empower them to be successful in their health care.

This year’s Dance to the Beat is being held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 7 to 11 p.m. To purchase your $30 Dance to the Beat ticket or to learn more, contact the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Foundation at jehfoundation.org or by calling 712-396-6040.