Jan. 13 Face of the Day: Caleb Iliff

On the mat and in the classroom, Caleb Iliff is looking to finish his senior year strong.

Iliff, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, but he’s been a student in the Treynor Community School District since his first grade year. He’s now in the middle of his senior year of high school, and he said it’s hard to believe how quickly time has passed over the years.

Looking back at his years in the Cardinal family, Iliff said it’s been a wonderful experience.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I love Treynor. I’ve made a lot of good memories here. I’m gonna miss it, for sure.”

Iliff played his last down of football with his teammates this fall, and he is currently in the middle of his final wrestling season as a Cardinal. He said he’s currently 26-4 wrestling in the Class 1A 160-pound weight class. Iliff’s had some great pins and wins so far this season, and he said he’s putting his nose to the grindstone as the second half of the season continues. He said he’s hoping to qualify for state and make a solid tournament run to end his career.

Outside of competition and classes, Iliff can be found fishing, no matter the season. He said his friend has a private pond in Carson, and they’ve been enjoying some ice fishing recently. However, he’ll be looking forward to the spring and summer for some warmer days out on the water.

As his final months at Treynor are counting down, Iliff said he plans on making every day count.

— Joe Shearer