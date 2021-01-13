Jan. 13 Face of the Day: Jacob Boswell

With his track season cancelled last year, Jacob Boswell is ready to run this spring.

Boswell, who turns 14 next Tuesday, is a native of Council Bluffs. He’s currently an eighth-grader at St. Albert Middle School, and he’s been a part of the Falcon family since kindergarten. His sister, Joslyn, is a fifth-grader at the school.

Halfway through his last year of middle school, Boswell reflected on his time at St. Albert. He said it’s been a fun experience growing up along the same group of friends, and he’s excited to see what lies ahead for them as they take the step up to high school next fall. Boswell is an avid runner, and he competes on the St. Albert cross country and track teams. He finished his final middle school season this fall and is looking forward to upgrading from two to three mile races as a high schooler.

With his cross country chops, Boswell is a natural fit for the track team’s long distance events. He also competes in the long jump and pitches in on some relay teams. With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling spring sports last year, Boswell is ready to get back in action in a couple of months. He is also eager to compete at a higher level in high school and he’d love to get a crack at some state tournament berths.