Jan. 13 Face of the Day: Jaidyn Orozco

Jaidyn Orozco is leaving it all out on the stage as she finishes her career as a Titan.

Orozco, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Lewis Central High School. She began her education with the Council Bluffs Community School District, but transferred to LC from Abraham Lincoln High School as a sophomore to join the Titan music program. She said she didn’t get into the performing arts until recently, and she knew she wanted more than what was offered in her early high school days once she realized that music was her calling.

Orozco is active outside the classroom and takes stage in nearly every performance art available at the school. She’s currently competing with the Lewis Central show choir, and just this past weekend she took a best female soloist award during the Papillion La Vista South High School show choir competition. She sings in the chamber choir and is also a member of Singcopation, the school’s auditioned vocal ensemble for the school’s top choir members.

She is president of the drama club, and she played the role of Cinderella in the Lewis Central production of “Game of Tiaras” last fall. The spring musical production of “Freaky Friday” is coming up soon and she said auditions will takes place in the coming weeks. She is also vice president of the senior class and editor-in-chief of the yearbook.

Orozco has only been at Lewis Central for a few years, but she said she’s made some amazing friends along the way. With graduation just months away, Orozco said it’s a bittersweet feeling knowing she will be moving to a new scene once again. She said it’s hard because she’s just getting to know everyone while they’re just getting to know who she is as a person. She said it will be hard to let go of her LC family, and that’s why she said it’s important that she give every last performance everything she has.

Orozco said she is definitely going to pursue an education in musical theater, but she doesn’t quite know where she will be landing for college quite yet. She’s put in many applications and received some nice scholarship offers, including an opportunity in New York. She said she’ll be narrowing her choices down as the next few months progress. Time is flying while Orozco is having fun, so she’s going to make the most of her final months as a Titan.