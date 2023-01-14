Jan. 14 Face of the Day: Colby Souther

Colby Souther “bleeds blue,” and his Titan pride is on full display his senior year.

Souther, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He’s been a student in the Lewis Central Community School District since kindergarten, and he’s now a senior in high school.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “LC is just a different atmosphere. There are always great people all around you. It’s been a great environment to be a part of. Bleed blue, always.”

Souther is a big guy, and he’s made a big impact on the school. The Lewis Central football team won the first state title in program history two seasons ago, and the Titans made another Class 4A championship game appearance at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls last year. He said it was one of the greatest experiences of his life and something he will never forget.

Souther is currently in the middle of basketball season, and the Titans traveled to Creston Friday night for a Hawk 10 showdown. He said the basketball team hasn’t made a state appearance in some time, so he’s hoping his team can run hot at the end of the season to make it happen. He’ll be playing tennis this spring, as well, and he is also aiming for a state tournament run in that sport.

Souther said it’s both exciting and scary knowing that he’ll be graduating high school in just a few months. He said it will be tough parting ways with people he now considers family, but he said there is a lot to look forward to as he grows older.

Souther isn’t quite sure where he wants to go to college yet, but he did say he would love to continue his basketball career. He is an avid outdoorsman and a self-described fishing fanatic. He said he could see himself studying something in the wildlife biology, ecology or related field. He floated the idea of joining the Department of Natural Resources. He’ll narrow his sights as the time nears.

While he has a lot to look forward to, Souther said he’s ready to make his final months at Lewis Central count. And although he’ll be leaving, his pride will never fade. “Always a Titan,” he said.