Jan. 14 Face of the Day: Delilah Eloe

Delilah Eloe is ready to take the step up to high school.

Eloe, 13, is a native of Council Bluffs. She attended Rue Elementary School before making her way to Wilson Middle School, where she is an eighth-grader. Nearing the end of her middle school career, Eloe looked back at her time as a Junior Jacket.

She said it’s been an interesting three years, “that’s for sure.”

First off, she’s been in a different building each year of middle school. Her sixth grade year was spent in the pre-renovated Wilson building, her seventh grade year was spent at the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus and this year she’s back at the new and improved Wilson facility. Throw in the school closings and later hybrid learning models thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ups and downs of early teenagerhood, and Eloe said that made for quite the ride.

However, she said despite the challenges she’s had an overall good experience at Wilson.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said.

Eloe is excited for her future, though, as she is ready for the new responsibilities, freedoms and opportunities that come with getting older and being in high school. She said she’s definitely looking forward to going to Thomas Jefferson High School, and she’s eager to get involved in extracurricular activities.

As a budding actor who performs at The Rose Theater in Omaha and elsewhere, Eloe is excited to join the TJ drama department. She said she’s also going to sign up for the debate team and possibly other fine arts programs, as well.

Outside of school activities, Eloe is also excited about the prospects of being able to drive a car and get a job to start saving for her future. Aside from preparing for her transition to high school, Eloe said her others goals for 2022 include being there for others and helping as many people as she can, and even start thinking about colleges, careers and scholarships.

