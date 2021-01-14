Jan. 14 Face of the Day: Hope Manz

Hope Manz is ready for high school and beyond.

Manz, 13, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She’s currently an eighth-grader at St. Albert Middle School, and she’s been a Sainte since kindergarten.

Her brother, Isaac, is a third-grader and her sister, Grace, is a freshman at St. Albert. With her graduation from middle school on the horizon, Manz looked back at her time at the school with fondness.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “The teachers here are really nice and the students are easy to get along with. I’m friends with a lot of people in high school and I’m friends with a lot of people in elementary, and in middle school.”

Manz said she’s both excited and nervous about taking the step up to high school next fall, but she said she’s definitely more excited and is looking forward to the experience. Her sister will be a sophomore next school year, and Manz said it will be nice having her around the show her the ropes.