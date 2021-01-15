Jan. 15 Face of the Day: Paxton DeVault

Paxton DeVault is a visual storyteller.

DeVault, 18, was born in Omaha but has lived and grown up in Carter Lake ever since. She went to Carter Lake Elementary School, where her 11-year-old brother Levi is attending, and Wilson Middle School before arriving at Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently in the middle of her senior year.

Halfway through her last year of high school, DeVault said she can’t believe where all the time has gone.

“As I get closer to graduation it kind of scares me,” she said. “I get really emotional because I’ve grown up with a lot of the people I go to school with now, and once we’re in college we won’t have that, seeing each other as much.”

DeVault has been a part of the T.J. journalism program since her freshman year, and she’s finishing her career serving as co-editor-in-chief of the yearbook.

This year’s theme is “You Should’ve Seen It In Color,” and DeVault said the staff is starting to kick things into high gear as deadlines approach. DeVault wears many hats in her role, and she’s often juggling management and content creation duties.