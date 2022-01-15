Jan. 15 Face of the Day: Paxton Schumann

Paxton Schumann may be new, but he’s already a familiar face at Wilson Middle School.

Schumann, 11, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He attended Franklin Elementary School before making his way to Wilson, where he is a sixth-grader. He said he loved his time at Franklin, and he admitted it was a little scary going to a new school.

He noted that some of his good friends from Franklin went off to different schools and he was worried that making the transition to middle school was going to be intimidating. But that’s all a thing of the past as Schumann said he’s found his place at Wilson.

“You know, I was kind of scared because I really liked my teachers and I didn’t want to be separated from my friends,” he said. “But I realized I just had to tough it out and go with it. It was just a road block.”

More than halfway through his first year at Wilson, Schumann said things are going smoothly. He’s a familiar face all around the building as he is part of the office aide crew. He said he loves helping out the office staff and running errands across the school. Drake Curry, the school administration manager at Wilson, said Schumann has really come out of his shell this year and he is always putting smiles on the faces of everyone he crosses paths with.

Schumann said he had a tough time trying to pick what his favorite part of his day at school is, but if he had to choose he said he enjoys learning about computer science and technology. He also enjoys art, and he particularly wants to practice pottery someday.

“Just getting here, it’s fun,” he said.

Outside the classroom, Schumann said he’s an avid gamer. Having the options of a PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch at home, there’s no shortage of titles for him to choose from — and thanks to schools being closed due to winter weather on Friday, Schumann definitely got to kick back and game to kick off his extended weekend.

He said he’s also developed a passion for cooking. His dad does a lot of cooking for his family and he said he enjoys helping him out whenever he can to sharpen his skills and spend quality time together.

Schumann is looking forward to finishing his sixth grade year strong and having an even better time during his next two years at Wilson.

— Joe Shearer