Jan. 16 Face of the Day: Roger Howard

We are defeating poverty.

“We are not giving people fish, we are teaching them to fish.”

You will often hear this from Roger Howard, co-founder and volunteer CEO of the local nonprofit Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty. A retired CPA, Howard took a top-down approach to looking at poverty in our community.

He discovered:

There are 100,000 individuals in our metro area living in poverty

Poverty affects every race, ethnicity, gender, age group, etc.

As a nation over the past 50 years we have spent $19 trillion on programs for the impoverished and not moved the needle

Clearly, it is time for a new approach, an approach that is holistic and empowers the individual with the tools needed for long-term success and self-sufficiency.

“At every graduation I am continually inspired by the transformation people make in their own lives after 10 weeks in one of our Getting Ahead classes,” Howard said.

To date we have:

804 graduates

94% graduation rate

$18,000 average increased income

Solid progress in 15 factor Stability Scale

Collaborating with over 100 other agencies and organizations within the metro area has been key to the success of the program. It takes our whole community working together to effect change. The 10-week Getting Ahead classes are offered in English and Spanish across the metro.

“We take the classes to where the people are” Howard said.

This includes numerous locations within Council Bluffs and the surrounding metro area.

The next session of classes is starting very soon at the end of January and early February and spots are limited. To sign up for this life changing class or to refer someone, please visit our website at omabop.org/individuals.

—Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty