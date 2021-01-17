 Skip to main content
Jan. 17 Face of the Day: Eastern goldfinch
20210117_new_faceofthedayprint

Flaxen like the golden Iowa countryside, the eastern goldfinch is a common site in the area.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The eastern goldfinch was chosen as Iowa’s state bird in 1933, according to iowa.gov. The bird was chosen because of its common appearance in the state.

Also known as the American goldfinch or the wild canary, it is known to stay in Iowa through the winter. As shown in the photo above, the eastern goldfinch uses thistledown to line its nest.

Birds like this female goldfinch can be seen harvesting the material at places such as the Western Historic Trails Center in Council Bluffs or Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek.

Iowa.gov states that the bird feasts on seeds from dandelions, sunflowers, ragweed and evening primrose.

With the grey, gloomy days hanging around, the goldfinch should stand out in the wild.

