Jan. 18 Face of the Day: Jordyn Keuck

Jordyn Keuck is looking forward to learning new things in 2023.

Keuck, 11, is a Council Bluffs native and is the daughter of Quentin and Bailey Keuck. She is currently a sixth-grader at Heartland Christian School. It feels like home for her, as the school’s executive director, Larry Gray, and secondary teacher Erin Gray are her grandparents.

Keuck is a student in teacher Heather Stile’s classroom this year, and she said it’s been a good experience so far. She said she loves learning about history from all across the globe. Keuck said her class is currently learning about Africa and Egyptian history.

Last week, Keuck and her classmates took to their creative sides and drew portraits of Pharaoh Tutankhamun, also known as King Tut.

Keuck said she had a great winter break and Christmas. She spent the holidays doing various celebrations with family across the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area.

Keuck’s family owns a 5-year-old golden retriever named Luna, who they’ve had since she was a puppy. Keuck said she loves spending time with her and playing in the yard.

Keuck said she does well in the classroom, but in 2023 she’s challenging herself to achieve straight As.