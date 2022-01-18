Jan. 18 Face of the Day: Walter Garcia

Walter Garcia joined Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty in 2019 to help build partnerships with other agencies, businesses and churches to join in the effort to defeat poverty in our community. Walter and his family immigrated from Guatemala in his youth and became citizens.

You will see Walter in many different spots in Council Bluffs every week as he seeks to reach out to families struggling in instability and reaches out to agencies, businesses and churches about hosting classes and for referrals.

He and wife Carmen are bilingual and help facilitate Getting Ahead 10 week classes (cohorts of 10 to 12 individuals) who are struggling with instability.

Walter said he sees his work at Omaha/CB Bridges not as a job, but as a calling, a ministry and he believes this is why he relocated from California to the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area.

Besides a background in social services, Walter has experience in financial services and holds a master’s degree.

When you see Walter in Council Bluffs at a coffee shop or your church or at a retail establishment, say hi (hola), and be prepared as he will probably ask you if you know anyone who could benefit from a 10 week Getting Ahead class.

New Getting Ahead Classes are starting the end of January and early February, go to www.omabop.org/individuals.

There are many “theories of change,” however the Getting Ahead theory of change says:

Living in chronically unstable conditions can make it difficult to change as people are caught in the tyranny of the moment

However, people in poverty are problem solvers, often solving problems with minimal resources

The choice to do “abstract thinking” can free GA investigators from the tyranny of the moment

There are multiple causes of poverty

It is important to know how poverty impacts people

A self-assessment of resources helps people make plans for economic stability

The group discussions in a GA cohort help individuals develop a new future story

Using group investigations helps people make plans to build resources

Partnerships with people in Middle Class and Wealth will build social capital

Poverty impacts individuals, institutions and communities and we need a comprehensive approach

— Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty