Jan. 19 Face of the Day: Topaz the kitten

Topaz the kitten has had a rough first few months of her life out in the wild, and Midlands Humane Society is hoping that the right animal lover will be able to show her how good life can be.

Topaz is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands. She came to the shelter with a litter of semi-feral kittens who were all very fearful of humans. The shelter works with undersocialized kittens, though, and after some time a few of the kittens, including Topaz, have gained a high enough level of comfort to where they can be adopted out.

Shelter staff members just know that with some time and patience, Topaz will become the perfect lap cat. Her adoption fee is $130, which included altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

There aren’t any sales or events to promote at this time, but Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at Midlands, said 2021 is off to a good start at the shelter. The annual Bark Friday fundraiser, which ended on New Year’s Eve, brought in $67,000 for the shelter, with half of it coming from an anonymous donor who matched up to $33,500.