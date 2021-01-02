Jan. 2 Face of the Day: Mark Neill

With more than 40 years in coaching under his belt, Mark Neill is a familiar face when it comes to youth and high school athletics in southwest Iowa.
Neill is a native of Council Bluffs. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated in 1976. Shortly after high school he took a job with Union Pacific and married his wife, Lori. He said he had a few different careers, and he last put in 27 years in the finance field before retiring three years ago.
Last July, Neill took over as general manager of the Iowa West Field House. He’s certainly familiar with the facility, as he also co-directs the Southwest Iowa Third Degree Volleyball club with his wife, and their teams have been practicing and playing at the Iowa West Field House since it opened in 2017. Neill said he started the club when his daughters — Lyndsey, Rachel and Ashtyn — were involved in volleyball, and he wanted to give them, as well as other athletes in the area, more opportunities for competition.
“We just wanted the chance to provide an opportunity for our local athletes to play at a competitive level of volleyball outside of school,” he said. “We have three daughters who all played, and they’re all grown and they coach now.”
Neill said this year his club has 190 players from southwest Iowa and Omaha competing on 16 different teams. He said it’s been great working with the Field House to host his teams the past few years. With so many courts available, they can run practices for almost all the teams in a single night rather than staggering them out through the week like they used to. And with state of the art technology in place, it only takes minutes for Neill to convert the basketball courts to the volleyball setup.
“It’s a lot of fun here,” he said. “It’s a fun place to work, although it’s had its challenges with COVID-19, obviously. But it’s a wonderful resource here in Council Bluffs. There’s just so much of a variety of things we can offer here.”
Outside of coaching, as well as running his club and the field house, Neill usually loves to travel. Of course, he’s had many plans fall through due to COVID-19, so he’s really looking forward to taking a nice, long vacation when it’s safe to do so. He said it would be nice to fly out to the Bay area to see a San Francisco Giants game, and take even more time to explore the area.
Other than that, Neill laughed and said he’s still “trying to figure out how to be retired.” He said his players and field house staff make it easy to keep coming back, though. He’s hoping for a great 2021 volleyball season.