Jan. 2 Face of the Day: Mark Neill

With more than 40 years in coaching under his belt, Mark Neill is a familiar face when it comes to youth and high school athletics in southwest Iowa.

Neill is a native of Council Bluffs. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School and graduated in 1976. Shortly after high school he took a job with Union Pacific and married his wife, Lori. He said he had a few different careers, and he last put in 27 years in the finance field before retiring three years ago.

Last July, Neill took over as general manager of the Iowa West Field House. He’s certainly familiar with the facility, as he also co-directs the Southwest Iowa Third Degree Volleyball club with his wife, and their teams have been practicing and playing at the Iowa West Field House since it opened in 2017. Neill said he started the club when his daughters — Lyndsey, Rachel and Ashtyn — were involved in volleyball, and he wanted to give them, as well as other athletes in the area, more opportunities for competition.

“We just wanted the chance to provide an opportunity for our local athletes to play at a competitive level of volleyball outside of school,” he said. “We have three daughters who all played, and they’re all grown and they coach now.”