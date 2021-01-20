Jan. 20 Face of the Day: Desmond Parks

Desmond Parks is in a new school this year, but he’s quickly become a part of the Franklin family.

Desmond, 10, is a native of Council Bluffs and a fourth-grader at Franklin Elementary School. Up until this school year, Desmond had been attending the nearby Edison Elementary School.

A little more than halfway through his first year at his new school, Desmond said he’s found his place. He said his teacher, Kara Tye, has been very welcoming and he’s been meeting lots of new friends. His little brother, third-grader Jameson Parks, also attends Franklin and Desmond said it’s fun having a sibling close in age with him at school each week.

“It’s cool, I like having my brother around every day,” he said. Like many kids his age, Parks loves his recess period, and he said it’s been nice having so much unseasonably-warm weather lately so that his outdoor play time hasn’t been too chilly.

Inside the classroom, Desmond is a numbers whiz and he enjoys his math class. Desmond is an athlete, and he loves the game of basketball. He plays in a youth league now, and he said he is eager to compete as he gets older in middle school, high school and perhaps beyond that.