Jan. 20 Face of the Day: Katie Andersen

Katie Andersen is hyping up Thomas Jefferson fans one last time as a senior cheer captain.

Andersen, 17, was born and raised in Carter Lake. She attended Carter Lake Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before making her way to Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is in the final months of her senior year.

Andersen said it’s hard to believe how fast her time at TJ has gone and how close graduation is.

“Oh, it’s coming quick,” she said. “I’m just glad that I have all my future plans set out for me. Half of the stress is done.”

Andersen said she’s made a lot of memories the last four years, and many of them were made with the TJ cheer team. She started on the junior varsity squad as a freshman, but her coaches said her model work ethic and attitude landed her a captain designation for her senior year.

“We totally revamped the cheer program when we took over, and Katie was one of the first classes to come in, and she stepped into a leader role without hesitation,” said Danielle Mendoza, who coaches the dance team alongside Kendra Hollenbach. “In uniform, out of uniform, she’s respectful, kind, hard working. Everything we could want in a cheerleader.”

Andersen said the last four years have shaped her as a person, and though she’ll be sad to be leaving her team this year, she’ll have memories that will last a lifetime. She’s also a member of TJ’s show choir, who are gearing up for their first competition of the season soon.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “Being part of the cheer team ... it just made me feel like a part of something special. But with this being my last year, it’s bittersweet.”

Following high school, Andersen will study cosmetology at Capitol Beauty School in Omaha. She said she started playing with her mom’s makeup when she was little and her passion grew from there. She hopes to build a nice portfolio working for a salon after school and then she dreams of doing freelance cosmetology work while traveling the country or world.

Andersen only has so much time left at Thomas Jefferson, and she plans on making it count before embarking on the next journey in life.

— Joe Shearer