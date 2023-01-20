Jan. 20 Face of the Day: Luna the dog

Luna the coonhound wants to sniff herself into a loving forever home as soon as possible.

Luna is a 5-year-old female black and tan coonhound mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say Luna is “a sweet girl who loves to play and can’t wait to join her new family.”

She knows basic commands and walks well on a leash. She has jumped as six foot fence before, so she will need supervision outside. Her adoption fee is $150, which includes a microchip, spaying and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands celebrated what would have been the 101st birthday of renowned actress and animal philanthropist Betty White, who passed away at the end of 2021, on Tuesday. To commemorate White’s memory, the shelter offered a $101 discount on all dogs 6 months and older. The pups in residence also got some dog-friendly ice cream cups to keep the party rolling. Keep an eye out on the shelter’s social media and website for upcoming specials and events.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.