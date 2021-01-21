Jan. 21 Face of the Day: Randi Wurtz

Randi Wurtz is excited for the opportunities that lie ahead as she prepares for middle school.

Randi, 10, is a Council Bluffs native and a fifth-grader at Franklin Elementary School, where she’s been attending since kindergarten. She has two older sisters, a Wilson Middle School eighth-grader named Rylee and a Thomas Jefferson High School freshman named Rikki.

Halfway through her final year of elementary school, Randi looked back at her time at Franklin with fondness. She said it will be tough to leave her Franklin family behind next school year, but she’s looking forward to taking the step up to middle school.

“I’m really excited,” she said.

For starters, Randi said it’ll be nice starting middle school in the newly-renovated Wilson facility, and she’s eager to see what the finished product looks like. She said she’s also looking forward to the new freedoms and responsibilities that come with getting older, and she’s excited for new challenges in the classroom and being able to choose her own elective courses.