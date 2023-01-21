Jan. 21 Face of the Day: Vinny the cat

Clocking in at 25 pounds, Vinny the cat is looking to be the big boy in your household.

Vinny is an 8-year-old male long hair cat who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society, 1020 Railroad Ave. He is a very large fellow, so potential owners will need to prioritize weight loss and a healthy diet.

Shelter staff members say he is laid back, but can also play when he warms up to you. His adoption fee is $50, which includes a microchip, neutering and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands celebrated what would have been the 101st birthday of renowned actress and animal philanthropist Betty White, who passed away at the end of 2021, on Tuesday. To commemorate White’s memory, the shelter offered a $101 discount on all dogs 6 months and older. The pups in residence also got some dog-friendly ice cream cups to keep the party rolling.

Keep an eye out on the shelter’s social media and website for upcoming specials and events.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.