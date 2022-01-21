Jan. 21 Faces of the Day: Mary Grimes and Elfie

Mary Grimes loves animals, and as a volunteer at Midlands Humane Society she’s hoping cats and other shelter animals like Elfie find their forever homes soon.

Grimes grew up north of Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from Worthington High School in 1969. She later attended Ohio State University (but she is a big Nebraska football fan), where she met her husband, Gary. Her husband was in the U.S. Air Force, and the two traveled all around for a short bit, including states such as North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri, Arkansas and Nebraska.

They settled in Bellevue, Nebraska, for about 20 years, as he was last stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. They raised a family and have been living in Mills County for the past 17 years now. Grimes has had cats and dogs all her life, which made taking a volunteer position at Midlands an easy choice for her. She started sometime before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but she had to take a break when the shelter shut down volunteer operations for a brief time — however, she’s been back in action and doing whatever she can to keep the animals happy and the shelter running smoothly.

Grimes said it’s always great to socialize with the animals, and she always loves seeing the animals find loving homes. Outside the shelter, Grimes has two cats, Xena and Lucy, who are both 17.

“They’re old ladies,” she said. “But they both have a personality.”

She also keeps plenty busy with six grandkids.

— Joe Shearer