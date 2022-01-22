Jan. 22 Face of the Day: Latisha Roth

Latisha Roth is getting ahead in this just “getting by” world.

Latisha, a Council Bluffs native and graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, was struggling to get by in 2019 when she was told about a Getting Ahead class at the local Salvation Army. After a recent divorce, the single mother of two did not know how to make ends meet. Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges was recruiting for the first Council Bluffs Getting Ahead class.

Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World is a research-based anti-poverty workshop developed by Dr. Ruby Payne and Phil DeVol. Based on the Bridges Out of Poverty concepts, the overarching idea is that people in poverty are experts in their own situation. During the course, investigators discover why poverty exists and discuss what resources a person needs in order to move out of poverty.

“Getting Ahead helped increase my social network and taught me essential skills to improve life overall,” she said.

Latisha volunteers in the community and has started her own small business, Custom Art Creations. She continues to keep in touch with her life skills coach and is constantly setting and completing future story goals. GA classes are forming now omabop.org/for-individuals.

— Omaha/Council Bluffs Bridges Out of Poverty