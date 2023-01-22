Jan. 22 Face of the Day: Stacey Goodman

A native of Council Bluffs, Stacey Goodman has long been a supporter of her hometown and now she’ll do it as a Program Officer at the Iowa West Foundation.

Goodman attended Lewis Central High School, graduating in 2003. She earned her undergraduate degrees in music and management from Iowa State University and her master’s degree in arts administration from Indiana University. She returned to Council Bluffs and worked with CHI Health Mercy Hospital and the Omaha Community Foundation before joining the Iowa West Foundation this month.

Active in the community, Goodman serves as a board member for the Council Bluffs Public Library, Vice Chair of the CHI Health Mercy Hospital Community Board, Vice Chair of the West Pottawattamie Extension Council and committee member for both the Iowa Western Community College Arts Center and Black Tie Gala.

Having participated in many musical events during high school and college, she cannot pass up the opportunity to enjoy the variety of live music and theater productions our area has to offer. In her spare time, she loves to read, experiment with new cooking recipes and spend time with her dog, Izzy.