Jan. 22 Face of the Day: Yaritza Gonzalez

Yaritza Gonzalez loves being in the classroom, and she’s eager to learn as much as she can as she gets older.

Yaritza, 10, is a fifth-grader at Edison Elementary School, where she’s been a student since kindergarten. She has two older brothers, Mauricio and Alfredo. Yaritza is a member of teacher Andrew Ellis’ classroom, and she said he’s great at making his students laugh and he’s even better at getting them to learn.

She said she feels that Ellis, and the teachers before him, have adequately prepared her for middle school next fall.

“I feel very successful,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot of new things here.”

Yaritza will attend Wilson Middle School in the fall, and she said she’s excited to meet her new peers and teachers.

She’s a bright student, and she’s ready for new challenges in the classroom. She’s also eager to see Wilson following its extensive renovations that are currently underway. Yaritzais an active young lady, and physical education is one of her favorite classes.

She loves competing, but is a little shy about playing in front of crowds; however, she said she may try to shake it off and join the Wilson soccer team next year.

Yaritza is looking forward to a lot of things in her future, but she wants to make sure she finishes her last months at Edison strong while making several great memories along the way.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.