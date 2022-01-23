Jan. 23 Face of the Day: Troy Reynolds

The Rev. Troy Reynolds has gone from learning to leading after his first year at First Christian Church.

Reynolds grew up the son of a pastor, and his family moved all around the Midwest. They ended up in Lexington, Nebraska, where he graduated from high school in 1989. He then studied at Nebraska Christian College, and after that he ended up pastoring in Wayne for 27 years. Reynolds said he really enjoyed growing up in the church, and he knew it was his calling to continue in his father’s footsteps of helping others and teaching scripture.

Out of college, Reynolds ended up at Journey Christian Church, where he pastored for the entirety of his stay in Wayne. He said it was a great small town community that was bolstered by a vibrant, youthful demographic provided by nearby Wayne State College.

However, an opportunity to lead a new flock was presented to him, and just about a year ago he moved his family across the river to start his journey in southwest Iowa. Reynolds has been at First Christian Church, 20794 Highway 92, for about a year now, and looking back he said it’s been a time for much learning about the area, the community and his congregation.

“It’s been great,” he said. “We’ve really enjoyed getting to know Council Bluffs. It’s so much more than what you see from the interstate.”

Reynolds lives here with his wife, Stephanie, and their youngest daughter, Katie, who is a high school sophomore. They have an older daughter and son, Tahlia and Aaron, as well.

Outside of church life, Troy Reynolds said he loves being outdoors. He and his wife enjoy taking walks and hikes, and he said he’s glad to see such a large trail presence in Council Bluffs. With the new year upon him, and it being his second year with First Christian, he said he’s ready to take what he’s learned from the community and help his congregation make Council Bluffs a better place.

— Joe Shearer