Jan. 23 Face of the Day: Zeke Martinez

Zeke Martinez is always smiling at school, and it’s a shame that he has to hide it under a mask.

Zeke, 9, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he’s currently a third-grader at Edison Elementary School. He’s a member of teacher Sarah Sloan’s classroom, and he said there are “so many things” he enjoys about her class and the school itself. He said all of his teachers have been very welcoming over the years, and he’s made some good friends along the way.

He loves socializing at lunch and recess and when it’s time to get to work his fancies himself as a math whiz. Zeke is an animal lover, and when he’s at home he enjoys spending some quality time with his family cats Jackson, Gimli, Belisle and Dorito. He said his family found Dorito as a stray and they kept her. She ended up being pregnant and having kittens. They kept one and named it Belisle. He said his cats all have different ages and character traits, and he loves having distinct kitties.

Zeke is an anime buff, and he loves the “Pokemon” and “My Hero Academia” series. He’s an old school “Pokemon” fan whose favorite character is the water gym leader Misty and his favorite beast is Eevee, a cute, fox-like creature who can evolve into several different forms. Zeke is happy to be back at school in-person, and he’s looking forward to the day when he can shed his mask and go back to his normal routine.