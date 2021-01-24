Jan. 24 Face of the Day: Brynn Moylan

Brynn Moylan had a smile on her face and a braid in her hair as she got to see some family and get a haircut yesterday morning.

Moylan, 4, lives in Omaha and is the daughter of Sean and Sarah Moylan. She has an older brother, John, 5, and a brand new baby brother, Leo, who is 2 months old.

Although she lives across the river, Moylan always gets her hair cut in Council Bluffs.

Her mom is cousins with Alice Johnson, owner of Beauty Operators at 156 W Broadway. Johnson has been cutting her hair since she was just a few months old, including yesterday morning when Moylan and her dad made a trip to the 100 Block for a trim.

Moylan’s dad said that the family would normally make a day out of getting haircuts and then hitting the town for food, drink and entertainment, but COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into those plans for now. He said they all love going to Barley’s and they also enjoy trying new places on the 100 Block and elsewhere in Council Bluffs.

Moylan said she loves being a big sister and gives her brother Leo lots of love. She said she loves holding him and playing with him, and she tries to lend a hand with feeding and changing him.