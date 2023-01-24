Jan. 24 Face of the Day: Rod James

Born in Bellevue, Nebraska, Rod James‘ military service took him all over the U.S. before he returned to his wife Ericka’s hometown of Council Bluffs in the ‘90s.

The couple wanted to live and work here because it is a great community to raise a family and build their business, Foresight Security Solutions. James has spent the bulk of his professional life working in law enforcement and finds it particularly rewarding when his ability to fluently speak, read and write Spanish helps bridge communication gaps to find justice for victims and their families.

James joined Iowa West Foundation’s Healthy Families Advisory Committee in 2021 and was recently elected to the Board of Directors. He also currently serves on the Citizen/Police Advisory Board in Council Bluffs and is a member of Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County.

When he’s not working, he can most often be found trekking around the track at Kirn Park or logging miles on his bike on the Wabash Trace Nature Trace. He and wife Ericka look forward to traveling to visit their youngest son at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

