Jan. 25 Face of the Day: Cash the dog

Cash the dog will be melting hearts this Valentine’s Day season as Midlands Humane Society’s annual Wag-A-Grams are back. Cash is a border collie, husky and Australian shepherd mix owned by Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter.

Her family adopted Cash from Midlands Humane Society in March 2019, and he just turned 3. Nelson said he’s been a great addition to their household, and he has two new kitty siblings, Disney and Sunnie, to play with.

Cash loves being chased around, and he’s always intentionally stealing items to lead to his pursuit. Cash went out to help deliver Wag-A-Grams in 2020 and had a blast meeting all sorts of new people. He just recovered from a full hip replacement surgery, so he’ll be ready to work his legs and get some pets this Valentine’s Day.

Midlands is currently gearing up for the annual fundraiser. Area romantics can surprise their loved ones with office or home visits by an ambassador dog from the shelter. The cost is $45 and includes a Valentine’s note, a long stem red rose and cookie. For $15 more, a stuffed plush dog toy will be added to the order. Visit weblink.donorperfect.com/wagagrams2022 to register online or visit the shelter in-person to reserve a spot.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

— Joe Shearer