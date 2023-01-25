Jan. 25 Face of the Day: Denise McNitt

Denise McNitt is a familiar face at CHI Health Mercy Hospital and a new face around the table for the Iowa West Foundation’s Advisory Committee.

A native Iowan, she and her husband David have called Council Bluffs home for nearly 30 years.

“Working for a nonprofit organization and being on the board of numerous community organizations, it has been wonderful to see the decades of impact that IWF has had on this community,” she said, noting PACE’s Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center as a must-see.

Her background as a registered nurse with a master’s in public health and certification in nursing administration prepared her for her role as Vice President of Patient Services today. Both sons followed her into the health care field: Sean, a third-year resident and Brennan, a physical therapist.

She counts her daughters-in-law Hayley and Amanda among her blessings as well as 2-month-old grandbaby, Avery, and grand dog, Toby.

A Master Gardener, Denise can often be found outside enjoying nature on one of the many bike trails in the area.

Fun fact: she enjoys woodworking and has a garage full of DeWalt tools!

