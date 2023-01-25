 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Jan. 25 Face of the Day: Denise McNitt

  • 0
McNitt, Denise 1-25-23 face.jpg

Denise McNitt

 RUHAAK HP&D

Denise McNitt is a familiar face at CHI Health Mercy Hospital and a new face around the table for the Iowa West Foundation’s Advisory Committee.

A native Iowan, she and her husband David have called Council Bluffs home for nearly 30 years.

“Working for a nonprofit organization and being on the board of numerous community organizations, it has been wonderful to see the decades of impact that IWF has had on this community,” she said, noting PACE’s Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center as a must-see.

Her background as a registered nurse with a master’s in public health and certification in nursing administration prepared her for her role as Vice President of Patient Services today. Both sons followed her into the health care field: Sean, a third-year resident and Brennan, a physical therapist.

People are also reading…

She counts her daughters-in-law Hayley and Amanda among her blessings as well as 2-month-old grandbaby, Avery, and grand dog, Toby.

A Master Gardener, Denise can often be found outside enjoying nature on one of the many bike trails in the area.

Fun fact: she enjoys woodworking and has a garage full of DeWalt tools!

The faces of the Iowa West Foundation are being highlighted this week in Face of the Day.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 24 Face of the Day: Rod James

Jan. 24 Face of the Day: Rod James

Born in Bellevue, Nebraska, Rod James‘ military service took him all over the U.S. before he returned to his wife Ericka’s hometown of Council…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert