Jan. 26 Face of the Day: Chloe the calico kitty

Chloe the calico kitty is looking for a caring companion.

Chloe is a 6-year-old female shorthair who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. On cold, snowy days such as these recents ones, she’d rather be snoozing on the lap of a loving owner instead of being cooped up in a kennel. Hopefully someone will make her winter wish come true.

Her adoption fee is $75, which includes a microchip, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

While it hasn’t been the best weather to be outside the past couple of days, Midlands staff is reminding area dog owners that the shelter will be starting its annual membership drive for the Kevin Bills Memorial Dog Park in March. Opened in 2016, the dog park sits on the north side of the shelter property, 1020 Railroad Ave. The park is fully-fenced and features a two-gate entry system to ensure proper dog safety. The park has play structures, benches, running water and dog waste containers.

Dog owners looking to become a member need to provide proof of rabies and DHPP vaccines and a current pet license when signing up. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270.

Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

