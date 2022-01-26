Jan. 26 Face of the Day: Jace Mundt

Jace Mundt is enjoying his time as a Yellowjacket, but he’s also working toward his future at the same time.

Mundt, 16, is a native of Council Bluffs. He attended Roosevelt Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before making his way to Thomas Jefferson High School, where he is currently a junior. His sister, Jordan, graduated from TJ about 10 years ago.

Having his first two years of high school greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jace Mundt said things feel more normal now; and he’s also feeling more comfortable at TJ as an upperclassman.

“It’s kind of nice having the privilege of being one of the older students here at the school,” he said. “I know most of the teachers around here now, and I just feel more comfortable.”

Mundt stays busy outside the classroom, participating in athletics and other activities. He’s a member of the TJ golf team, and he’ll be serving up once more for tennis season this spring. He’s also a member of the school’s mock trial team, acting as a lawyer for the defense in their case, which they’ll be presenting at Iowa Western Community College in March. He said it’s an interesting story of young man who regains lost childhood memories of his family’s brutal unsolved murder after a therapy session.

Mundt still has plenty of time left at TJ, but he’s already getting a taste of college. He said he wants to become a veterinarian, and he’s getting a head start by taking concurrent enrollment courses with Iowa Western. He said he plans on attending the college to finish his general education credits and other courses before making his way to Iowa State University to study at the College of Veterinary Medicine.

He has a dog, Murphy, and two rats name Scully and Bones. He said he’s always loved animals, and he sees veterinary life as an interesting career.

While Mundt is looking ahead to his future, he will be enjoying the moment this weekend as he attends the TJ Snow Ball winter formal as a member of the court. He is serving as junior prince alongside princess Emma Weinfurtner. He said he decided to run for the court spot on a whim, and he was surprised when he learned his peers voted him in. He said he’s looking forward to a good evening with good friends.

And he’s also looking forward to finishing the year strong.

— Joe Shearer