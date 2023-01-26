Jan. 26 Face of the Day: Tim Mitchell

Tim Mitchell brings 40 years of education experience, 27 as a superintendent, to his new role on the Iowa West Foundation’s Advisory Committee.

Much of his time was spent at schools in South Dakota until 2016 when he joined the Riverside Community School District, which serves the communities of Oakland, Carson and Macedonia.

He tells the story of when he graduated from high school, his dad was the school board president and signed and handed him his diploma on stage. Similarly, when he graduated from Yankton College, his dad was the college president and signed and handed him his diploma on stage.

It was not until Mitchell earned his master’s degree that he received a diploma without his dad’s signature. Now, he’s the one signing them.

When Mitchell isn’t in school, you can find him volunteering for the Oakland Lions Club and the Optimist Club or camping along the Missouri River.

“The Loess Hills area has a beautiful countryside with amazing landforms and much to enjoy in nature like camping, boating, fishing, hiking and biking,” he said.

Mitchell is married with three stepdaughters and five grandchildren.