Jan. 27 Face of the Day: Daniel Vlas

Daniel Vlas is seeing the world in a new light as a foreign exchange student in Council Bluffs.

Vlas, 16, grew up in Groningen, a city in the northern region of the Netherlands. It’s still his home, but he’s been living in southwest Iowa for the past five months while studying abroad. He’s a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School, and his host parents are TJ Assistant Principal Kourtney Abbotts and her husband, Brett Abbotts, who also works in the Council Bluffs Community School District.

Vlas said he wanted the opportunity to see a new part of the world and experience teenage life as an American.

He said there have been some key differences between going to school in the Netherlands versus here in the United States. First, Vlas said that organized sports aren’t nearly as prevalent where he’s from compared to here. He is a club swimmer outside of school back home, but he’s had a chance to compete as a Yellowjacket. He played football, a sport that means something very different in his home, this fall. He also participated on the bowling team, and he said he’ll be running track this spring.

Vlas also said that in the Netherlands the curriculum is much tighter, and he was surprised to see the amount of freedom and variety he had in choosing his classes and electives at TJ.

Outside of school, Vlas said he’s been enjoying American life. His host family took a vacation to New York, and he’s just been taking in every experience that’s come his way.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “The first few weeks, they were really about adapting to the new language and culture. But everything already feels so normal here now.”

One such experience will be the Thomas Jefferson Snow Ball winter formal this weekend, where he will be a member of the senior court. Vlas said he was “flabbergasted” upon learning he was elected to the court, as he didn’t even know what the dance was and didn’t sign up as a court candidate. However, he said it felt nice to be looked up to by his new peers.

Vlas said he isn’t looking forward to anything in particular with the rest of his time in Council Bluffs, and that he just wants to make more great memories to take back to Europe with him.

— Joe Shearer