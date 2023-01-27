 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27 Face of the Day: Elizabeth Hunter

Elizabeth Hunter

Elizabeth Hunter moved back to southwest Iowa, or what she refers to as “the promised land” in 2016, when she landed her position leading the engineering department for Snyder & Associates Council Bluffs’ office.

An Iowa State University graduate who holds bachelor’s degrees in both civil engineering and environmental studies, Hunter went on to earn her master’s degree in civil engineering and community and regional planning from University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

As a member of the Society of Women Engineers since 2000, Hunter has put her talents to work for several Council Bluffs organizations over the years, including Council Bluffs Trees Forever, Friends of the Council Bluffs Public Library, the Iowa Engineering Society — Grenville M. Dodge Chapter Board and the Council Bluffs Chamber’s Executive Women’s Partnership.

She is excited to be joining the Iowa West Foundation Advisory Committee as a newly-appointed member.

In her spare time, Hunter can be found spending time with her husband of 21 years and their three cats or working in her backyard on an organic raised-bed garden.

She is a charter member of the Pollinator Alliance of the Heartland Board.

Fun fact: She used to be on the Solar Car Team at Iowa State University.

